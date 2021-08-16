Lufkin man arrested for aggravated robbery of ex-girlfriend

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife and stole her wallet.

37-year-old Christopher Blackburn was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery.

Police say Blackburn’s ex-girlfriend was trying to help him and gave him a ride to Jennings Station and bought him a bus ticket.

Once they arrived at the station, police say Blackburn changed his mind about getting on a bus “and a disturbance took place which led to the robbery.”

Officers found Blackburn a short time later and took him into custody.