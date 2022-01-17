Lufkin man arrested for setting bed on fire night before eviction

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Sunday night after officials were called to a house fire in the 900 block of Weaver Avenue in Lufkin.

An officer was assisting with traffic control when he was approached by Terry Tyrone Jones, 58, of Lufkin. Jones told the officer that he started the fire.

Jones said he was being evicted the following day and he didn’t have anywhere to go, so he poured gas on his bed and lit it with a cigarette lighter. Jones was placed under arrest for first-degree felony arson.

No one was injured in the fire and the incident remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51