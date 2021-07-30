Lufkin man charged for threatening mailman, several arrests in last year

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man is behind bars Friday morning after allegedly threatening his mailman.

53-year-old Lee Johnson, who has been arrested multiple times since the start of 2020, is accused of threatening to attack his mailman with a hammer.

A brief preliminary report released by Lufkin Police did not list a motive behind the alleged threat. The mailman said that Johnson had been harassing him for four months.

This was Johnson’s fifth arrest in the past 15 months. In April 2020, he pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and served 90 days in the Angelina County Jail. He had also been charged with resisting arrest, but the charge was dismissed.

Soon after his release, he was arrested again for trespassing and was sentenced to another 75 days. After being released on parole, he was booked on a terroristic threat charge and sentenced to yet another 75 days in jail.