Lufkin man charged for threatening man with shotgun over $20

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was arrested Monday night and charged with a terroristic threat after firing a shotgun outside his friend’s home.

24-year-old Mark Barnes allegedly went to his friend’s home around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Frank Ave., which is a neighborhood in the center of the city near the downtown area.

Barnes allegedly told officers that “he was trying to scare them into paying him $20 for an air conditioner that he sold them.

When officers arrived, they found Barnes still there holding the firearm. They ordered him to drop the gun and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Angelina County records show that Barnes has had double-digit arrests over the past four years. His last booking for Monday was for sexual assault and a host of minor traffic violations.