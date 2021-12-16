Lufkin man dies after alleged baseball bat attack

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man died after being attacked with a baseball bat. Police said a man accused of murder is now in jail. The incident happened on Dec. 6.

Michael Anthony Oder Jr., 27, was arrested on Dec. 7 and initially charged with aggravated assault for allegedly attacking James Mikel Daugherty, 50, of Lufkin. Daugherty was taken to a Houston Hospital following the incident, but he later succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 14.

After Daugherty’s death, officials upgraded Oder’s charge to murder. Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that according to the affidavit, Oder went to Daugherty’s house in the Rivercrest area to borrow a cigarette before the incident.

Oder was charged with the following:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Assault causing bodily injury

Assault of a public servant

Murder

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation is ongoing, and KETK is working to keep you updated.