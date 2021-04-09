LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man has been charged early Friday with stealing catalytic converters from church vans.
Bradley Brown, 37, was arrested after he was caught by a police officer running from the parking lot of the Abundant Life Methodist Church, 1715 Sayer St., at 3:45 a.m., said information from the city.
The officer went to the church in response to a caller a suspicious person apparently cutting something off a church van.
The man ran from the parking lot into nearby woods. A short time later, he came out of the woods and was surrounded by officers.
Officers took as evidence three catalytic converters, a battery charger and a Dewalt brand power saw found outside the church
Brown was charged with theft and evading arrest.
- Get paid $2,400 to watch true crime shows
- GOP congressional delegations surge upon South Texas border again, demand Biden administration fix migrant ‘crisis’
- Lufkin man faces charges after taking catalytic converters from church van
- Trial date set for East Texas woman accused of killing mother, removing baby from womb
- Search underway for 2 people who led authorities on car chase through East Texas