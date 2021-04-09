Lufkin man faces charges after taking catalytic converters from church van

Objects taken as evidence in catalytic converter theft case in Lufkin (Courtesy)

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man has been charged early Friday with stealing catalytic converters from church vans.

Bradley Brown, 37, was arrested after he was caught by a police officer running from the parking lot of the Abundant Life Methodist Church, 1715 Sayer St., at 3:45 a.m., said information from the city.

The officer went to the church in response to a caller a suspicious person apparently cutting something off a church van.

The man ran from the parking lot into nearby woods. A short time later, he came out of the woods and was surrounded by officers.

Officers took as evidence three catalytic converters, a battery charger and a Dewalt brand power saw found outside the church

Brown was charged with theft and evading arrest.

