ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022.

Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Dec. 20. He was initially charged with intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle, but that charge was dismissed, according to judicial records.

According to a DPS report, Lilley was driving a 2013 Chevrolet SUV. DPS said a 1991 Ford pickup was going east in front of the SUV and was in the process of making a left turn “when the SUV began to pass in a no-passing zone and hit the pickup on its left side.” The driver of the pickup, 53-year-old Isidro Rodriguez of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene.