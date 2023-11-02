LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Daniel Lopez, 38 of Lufkin, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Lopez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone of the Eastern District of Texas.

Officials said that Lopez was a member of an organization that trafficked large amounts of methamphetamine in the Lufkin area. Lopez’s sentence is the result of a three-year long investigation that also confiscated many kilograms of meth and multiple guns, according to a press release.

Investigators reportedly purchased multiple kilograms of meth from Lopez more than once. The Department of Public Safety, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office all investigated this case.