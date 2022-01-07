Lufkin man sentenced to over 13 years federal prison for child pornography violations

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Friday.

Colby Allen, 20, pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2021 to distributing child pornography and was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield on Thursday.

According to information presented in court, on Feb. 20, 2020, an undercover law enforcement officer gained access to an instant messaging chat group known to have users who posted images and videos of child pornography. The officer observed that a specific user posted two videos to the group, including a video depicting the sexual abuse of a minor. After further investigation, it was revealed that the user was Allen.

On Nov. 19, 2020, officers carried out search warrants at Allen’s residences in Lufkin and Beaumont. During the search of his Beaumont residence, officers seized his cell phone which was later forensically imaged. A review of the imaging revealed numerous videos and images depicting child pornography, including those uploaded in the chat group on Feb. 20, 2020.

A federal grand jury indicted Allen with federal violations on Jan. 20, 2021.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please click here.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lufkin and Beaumont offices; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Lufkin Police Department and the Lamar University Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Gaston.