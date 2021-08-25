Lufkin man shot at for 2nd time in 3 days

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was shot at for the second time this week, according to local police.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday night, officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Southwood Drive, just south of Loop 287.

The victim said someone in a dark gray Nissan Altima shot at his car. Police found damage to his rear fender.

The man was also shot at on Sunday in the same area. Investigators do not believe the acts were random nor connected to road rage.

The victim’s name was not released by police due to the ongoing investigation.