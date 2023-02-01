LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was not guilty by reason of insanity on Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of his mother and the stabbing of a Lufkin Police officer in 2021.

According to Angelina County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud, the court ruled that Alejandro Sanabria, 27, was insane at the time of the offense and was unable to know the difference between right and wrong.

Sanabria was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021 for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of which was later upgraded to murder, after officials at the time said he attacked his mother and stabbed a police officer with “a large knife” at a Lucky’s convenience store.

The Lufkin Police Department said at the time of the incident that it took four officers to get the knife away from Sanabria, restrain him and take him into custody.

Bodycam footage released by police shows officers rushing in to pull Sanabria off his mother resulting in the stabbing of Officer Gerardo Salinas in his side.

Both Sanabria’s mother, Martha Hageon and Salinas were rushed to a Lufkin hospital where Hageon died a few days later from her injuries.

Sanabria will now be sent to a state facility for an initial mental evaluation, according to Stroud. The court-ordered evaluation will then further assess Sanabria before he is committed to a mental hospital or other inpatient residential facility following Texas Criminal Code.