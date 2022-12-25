LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced that two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at The Playground nightclub in Lufkin happened early Christmas morning.

Officials said that around 3:38 a.m. they received more than 10 calls about shooting in the parking lot of The Playground nightclub at 502 East Denman Ave in Lufkin. After officers responded to the scene a man and a woman were taken to be treated at a local hospital, according to officials.

A press release from the Lufkin Police Department said that the man was hit with a pistol and the woman’s head was grazed by a bullet.

Photo Courtesy of Lufkin Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Lufkin Police Department

Officials added that around 40 bullet shell casings were found in the parking lot.

According to the press release, witnesses said that a fight broke out inside the club before the people fighting where asked to leave. After the fight continued into the parking lot witnesses began to hear shots being fired, according to the press release.

Authorities said that windows at the nearby Pure Energy Audio and Family Dollar on Timberland Drive were shattered by bullets.

Lufkin Police Department added that an employee from the nightclub was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer.

This story is developing and will be updated when further information is released.