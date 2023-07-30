LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin is trying to identify the driver of an SUV that was involved in an Abney Avenue crash that left a bicyclist dead around 6:17 a.m. on Sunday.

The bicyclist was riding his bicycle west in the 900 block of Abney Avenue when officials said a black SUV going at a high speed crossed all three lanes and hit the bicyclist. According to a press release the driver kept driving west on Abney after the crash.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital by ambulance where officials said he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are canvassing the area for any more security footage of the crash or vehicle and ask anyone in the area to check their footage around 6:05 to 6:25 a.m.

The vehicle in question is believed to have damage to the driver’s side headlight, according to a City of Lufkin press release.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.