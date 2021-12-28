UPDATE: Lufkin PD arrests suspect for breaking into offices over Christmas weekend

UPDATE (12/30/21) – Lufkin police arrested a man Thursday morning who was in possession of items stolen in a string of burglaries over Christmas weekend.

Micah King, 42, of Lufkin, was taken into custody by officers after a pursuit in downtown Lufkin. Officials say that crime stoppers received numerous, anonymous tips from people who recognized King as the suspect.

Officers attempted to stop King while he was driving in a silver Ford sedan on Pershing Avenue around 12:45 a.m. He then allegedly continued onto Angelina Street and circled downtown several times before being taken into custody.

King’s passenger, Skyler Cravo, 21, of Lufkin was also arrested after officers reportedly found her in possession of K2.

When officers searched the vehicle, they uncovered items stolen from businesses in the Turtle Creek burglaries, according to Lufkin officials. Detectives will continue to investigate King’s involvement’s into the burglaries that took place during November and December. They are also working to find the owners of the recovered items.

King currently remains in the Angelina County Jail on a collective bond of $177,500. He has been charged with evading arrest and had six other warrants on unrelated offenses. This incident marks King’s 24th time to be booked into the Angelina County Jail. His previous charges include injury to a child, felony theft, burglary of a vehicle and numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

UPDATE (7:30 A.M.) – Lufkin police have released a new photo of the suspect from a string of office robberies over the Christmas weekend. The still photo is from a nearby business.

The man is suspected of stealing several electronics as well as other office supplies:





LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department are currently seeking information on an unknown suspect who broke into five offices in a business complex in the 1300 block of South John Redditt Drive over the Christmas weekend.

The suspect allegedly stole a computer, checks, three exterior cameras, a TV, a leather briefcase and a silver dollar. Police said the suspect gained entry to these businesses by prying open the back doors.

Officials believe these burglaries could potentially be connected to a number of break-ins along Gaslight Boulevard. One of these businesses captured surveillance footage of a possible suspect, which you can view below.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this suspect is encouraged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.