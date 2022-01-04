Lufkin PD searching for burglar on a bike

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin PD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar from just after Christmas.

According to a CrimeStoppers post, a person broke into a building on Lufkin Ave. on Dec. 26. They proceeded to steal a backpack that had electronics and a BMW key, investigators said.

A video embedded in the post shows someone on a bike in the parking lot at the time of the burglary.

If you can identify the person in the video, submit a tip here or call (936) 639-TIPS. Any tip that is given to CrimeStoppers is anonymous and one that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward.