Lufkin police arrest last gang member accused in multiple crimes from 2020

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man was taken into custody Tuesday night and is accused of being of a member of a gang involved in multiple shootings and other criminal acts in 2020.

20-year-old Avante “King Tado” Nicholson is accused of being part of “Jaccboyworld” and was indicted before his arrest.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers pulled him over for a traffic stop. He cooperated with officers but the department said in a release he “nervously stumbled over his words when asked his name and birthdate.”

Officers reportedly found that he gave a fake name and a semi-automatic rifle that was sticking out from under a blanket. They said a further search found 120 rounds of ammo, a loaded 9-millimeter pistol, 50 rounds of pistol ammo, an additional pistol magazine, and a large bag of latex gloves.

When the officers asked him again for his real name, he identified himself as Nicholson.

Nicholson is facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, assaulting a family member, unlawful carry of a weapon, and failure to identify. He is being held on a $500,00 bond.