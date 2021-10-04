Lufkin Police Department searching for man in connection to Saturday shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Jerry Brown, 28, of Lufkin, said that he was walking on East Menefee Street around 11 a.m. when Neveu allegedly drove past him in a black Nissan Altima and fired a shot from the window of the car. He was struck in the lower back area and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening

According to officials, Neveu was gone before officers arrived. Brown said that there was an ongoing issue between he and Neveu over money.

Neveu is described as a Black man with very short hair or bald, 5’7″ and 165 lbs. According to authorities, he is known to have facial hair, sometimes a heavy beard and sometimes a goatee.

He has 12 previous arrests in Angelina County on charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, burglary of a habitation to commit another felony, possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on Neveu’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.