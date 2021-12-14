Lufkin police release bodycam footage of officers shooting suspect who held driver hostage in multi-county chase

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic footage and details. Viewer discretion is advised.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have released body camera footage of a hostage situation Monday night that ended with the suspect being shot in the neck.

The man allegedly held a hostage at gunpoint and forced them to drive from Cherokee County to Lufkin. A release from Lufkin PD said that 911 dispatchers attempted to calm him down and put him through to a crisis negotiator with Lufkin PD.

The man then “made threats against the hostage and ceased all communication.” The car then stopped in the middle of U.S. HWY 69 around 8:20 p.m.

The body camera video shows the officers approaching the car, seeing the gun and ordering the man multiple times to put the weapon down.

The suspect did not drop the gun and the officers fired multiple times at the man. He was struck in the neck while the hostage was unharmed.

Video from the scene shows the suspect being pulled from the car and officers performing EMS work until paramedics arrived.

Lufkin PD Chief David Thomas said in a video released to the media that he ordered the release of the footage in their “ongoing effort of transparency.”