UPDATE: Lufkin police arrest 2 men suspected of trying to steal truck

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Both attempted UUMV suspects are in custody after an officer spotted them in a tree line roughly 300 yards from where they fled on foot from the tow truck they abandoned.

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Law officers in Lufkin on Thursday are looking for two white men who authorities believe tried to steal a truck.

The search for the men is in the 100 block of Pinery Road in the Burke area around Old Diboll Highway, said information from the city.

The men hooked up a pickup truck that was for sale in the parking lot of an old Kmart store when the owner of the pickup noticed their suspicious behavior, said information from the city.

“The men realized they had been caught and dropped the truck,” the statement said. “The owner of the pickup then began chasing them and called for police assistance.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51