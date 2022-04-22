LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department is looking for a vehicle burglary suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to a release from Lufkin PD, Terrence “TJ” Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin allegedly broke into vehicles in the 3400 block of Daniel McCall Drive and stole a 9 mm pistol, knife and costume jewelry on April 18. Police say he also rummaged through a vehicle in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard on April 19.

High-resolution surveillance video helped Lufkin PD identify Bryant as their suspect.

Bryant has four warrants for his arrest. He is also wanted on a parole violation from a 2017 case for online solicitation of a minor in which he was sentenced to 8 years in prison in August 2018. He has annual sex offender registration requirements through Texas DPS.

In addition to the online solicitation case, Bryant has three previous Angelina County arrests where he was charged with burglary of a habitation, traffic warrants and failure to appear.

Bryant is described as a light skinned Black man, 6’0″, 280 lbs. with green eyes and a dark afro that is sometimes dyed a reddish-brown shade. He has tattoos down both forearms that go down to his hands.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s location is asked to call LPD at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. If you see him, police say to call them immediately but do not approach him yourself.