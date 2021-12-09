Lufkin Police searching for mother, child allegedly kidnapped by ‘armed and dangerous’ man

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The Lufkin Police Department is requesting an Amber Alert for the entire state of Texas for a missing woman and her son that were allegedly kidnapped by the woman’s boyfriend.

According to the department, James Cruse, 35, of Lufkin, critically injured the woman’s 17-year-old son, and is believed to be in the Dallas or Fort Worth area.

James Earl Cruse (Photo courtesy city of Lufkin)

The mother has been identified as Brandi Davis, 47 and the child is Jordan Davis, 8, both of Lufkin.

Cruse is described as:

a black male

5’9

189 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

has neck tattoos

Police consider him armed and dangerous and advise that if you spot him to call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Cruise is believed to be in a black 2017 Buick Regal with the license plate below: