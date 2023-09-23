LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department said they are searching for someone who intentionally vandalized a slide at Grace Dunne Richardson Park.

Officials said they believe the slide was damaged either late Thursday evening or early Friday morning. According to Lufkin PD, this slide damaging incident is the latest in a series of incidents of slide vandalism going back months.

“We believe someone has been intentionally using a hammer to break slides at our parks the past several months. These mean-spirited acts are frustrating and costly. Slides like the one at Grace Dunne Richardson Park typically cost more than $10k.” Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director, City of Lufkin

Anyone with information on the person responsible is asked to call Lufkin PD at 936-633-0356.