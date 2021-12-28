Lufkin police searching for suspect that broke into multiple offices over Christmas weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department are currently seeking information on an unknown suspect who broke into five offices in a business complex in the 1300 block of South John Redditt Drive over the Christmas weekend.

The suspect allegedly stole a computer, checks, three exterior cameras, a TV, a leather briefcase and a silver dollar. Police said the suspect gained entry to these businesses by prying open the back doors.

Officials believe these burglaries could potentially be connected to a number of break-ins along Gaslight Boulevard. One of these businesses captured surveillance footage of a possible suspect, which you can view below.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this suspect is encouraged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.