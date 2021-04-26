Lufkin police seeking kidnapping suspect

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin police want to question a man who is suspected of kidnapping his former girlfriend in Lufkin on Sunday.

Meundrea Thomas, 22, of Lufkin, told police that when she refused on Sunday morning to go with her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Quindon Boston, to his home in San Antonio, he put her in the backseat of his car and set the locks so she could not get out, police said.

Once they arrived in San Antonio, Boston let her go and her roommate brought her back to Lufkin, where on Monday she gave police statements. Thomas was unharmed.

When Thomas’ mother could not reach her daughter Sunday morning, she contacted police. After talking to Thomas’ roommate, Lufkin officers asked San Antonio area police departments to be on the lookout for Boston’s maroon Lincoln MKZ.

According to Lufkin PD and San Antonio news outlets, a San Antonio police officer spotted the car Monday and tried to pull it over. The driver sped away, leading police on a 45-minute chase in which speeds reached over 100 mph.

When the driver finally stopped, two men ran off before one was taken into custody. The man who was detained was not Boston, Lufkin police said.

Lufkin police want to talk to Boston. Anyone with information on Boston’s location is asked to call 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

He is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-8 and weighs about 170 pounds.