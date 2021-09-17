Lufkin police seeking man in connection to death of elderly couple

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police are asking for the public’s help finding a double murder suspect.

28-year-old Michael “Mike” Rodriguez of Lufkin is wanted for capital murder in the deaths of Carolyn Price, 68, and Cecil Sheffield, 77.

A family member found the elderly couple dead in their home around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Home Avenue.

Information is limited at this time to “protect the integrity of the investigation”, police said. They will release more details once they have Rodriguez in custody.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic male described as 5’11, 200 lbs. with a closely shaved head, receding hairline, and brown eyes. He has a teardrop tattoo by one of his eyes, several neck tattoos, “RODRIGUEZ” under his chin, a clown tattoo on one of his arms and numerous body tattoos.

Police said Rodriguez has a history of violence with 18 prior arrests in Angelina County on charges like aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence and a DWI.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and extremely dangerous so if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on his location or this crime is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.