SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: Lufkin police seeking teen in connection with shooting death

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Janaal Dunn, 19, of Lufkin, in connection to the shooting death of Marzell Frost, 32, of Lufkin.

Dunn is 6 feet tall and 209 pounds.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when Dunn went to Frost’s home at Green Meadows Apartments (formerly Lotus Lane Apartments) and attempted to rob him, said a statement from the police department.

Dunn shot Frost in the chest during and fled, the statement said. Frost died at the scene.

The murder warrant was filed Thursday following an investigation.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.