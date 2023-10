LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin road is closed after a wreck downed a power pole outside Slaughter & Son Inc.

According to the city, Pershing Avenue from Southwood Drive to Calvin Street will be closed for two to three hours after a semi-truck clipped a power pole and snapped it in half around 11:09 a.m.

The surrounding area initially had power, but service is expected to go out as Oncor works on repairs. Officials ask that people to avoid the area and expect delays.