LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police Department announced on Saturday that a shooting at a skating rink injured one man and sent a child to the hospital.

The shooting happened at the Skate Ranch in the 5000 block of Lotus Lane around 6 p.m., according to authorities. Officials said that an adult male was grazed in the shooting and that a child suffered a breathing issue after being upset by the shooting and had to be taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Lufkin PD said the male suspect, who they have in custody, was the only shooter and allegedly had ongoing issues with the victim.

Officials said that there were no other injuries related to the shooting.

