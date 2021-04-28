UPDATE: Lufkin teen dead after shooting late Tuesday night identified

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night near the center of the city.

A neighbor reported hearing three gunshots and a car driving away at high speed around 11:55 p.m. The caller believed the shots came from an abandoned home on Treadwell Street.

Nearly a block away on Rowe Ave., a different neighbor flagged down officers and said there was a man laying on a driveaway across from Collins Chapel CME Church.

The victim has now been identified as Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers, 17, of Lufkin. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released if they have identified a suspect in this crime, but if you have any information, you’re asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.