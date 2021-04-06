Lufkin teenager wanted for murder caught after nearly two weeks on the lam

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin teenager wanted for a March murder after an attempted robbery was arrested by U.S. Marshalls Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Jessica Pebsworth said that authorities captured him in Collin County. He is accused of killing 32-year-old Marzell Frost while trying to rob him.

The alleged robbery happened at Green Meadows Apartments and police say Dun shot Frost in the chest.

Dunn has not been processed yet so it is unclear at this time whether Dunn will be charged with first-degree murder or capital murder.

Police also did not say what led to Dunn’s arrest in the McKinney area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51