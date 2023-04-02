LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot by a police officer after allegedly crashing a stolen SUV into a gas station on Loop 287 and then allegedly stealing another SUV and crashing early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Lufkin Police Department, the man whose name has not yet been released, crashed the first stolen SUV into Frank Avenue Big’s gas station around 3:20 a.m. and then threatened to kill the clerk and rob the store.

Officials said he then left the gas station and went to a nearby Whataburger and threatened to kill a driver in the drive-thru before grabbing them by the neck and allegedly stealing their SUV.

Lufkin Police Department said officers tried to block him from leaving by parking a patrol car in the drive-thru lane but then the man drove through and that’s when an officer shot him.

The now wounded man had started driving down Loop 287, going the wrong way, when officials said he lost control at the Loop 287 U.S. 69 underpass and turned into the trees near Allen Gin Road.

According to authorities, he was then arrested and a tourniquet was applied to his leg before he was taken to a local hospital by Lufkin Fire Department. Officials said that as of 10 a.m. his condition is stable and he was transferred to an out of town hospital for further treatment.

The first SUV was reportedly stolen from Beaumont and officials said they are co-operating with Beaumont Police Department in their investigation. There were no other injuries in this incident and the Texas Rangers are investigating this officer involved shooting, according to Lufkin PD.

