LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman was arrested after allegedly biting a security guard who police say was trying to stop her from shoplifting.

27-year-old Crosby McClendon was arrested on a robbery charge on Monday around 2 p.m. According to Lufkin police, a security guard was trying to prevent her from leaving with $146 worth of clothing from Buckle when she allegedly bit him.

McClendon had existing warrants dating back to at least 2019 for charges including a parole violation, bond surrender, bail jumping and forgery of a financial instrument. She was booked into the Angelina County Jail.