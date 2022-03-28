LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin woman was arrested on Saturday night after she allegedly hit another person with her car, according to a Lufkin Police report.

23-year-old Ashton Paiton Sully, of Lufkin, allegedly hit another person with her car intentionally on Saturday night in the 700 block of Clingman Street, just north of downtown. The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Solly was arrested and booked into the Angelina County Jail with a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond has been set at $10,000.