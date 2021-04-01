Mabank man sentenced to 18 years after burglarizing home with child inside, assaulting two officers

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Maybank man was sentenced 18 years in prison after burglarizing a home with a child inside the home and assaulting two officers.

34-year-old Jerry Moye Jr. was indicted for breaking into a Eustace-area residence in Jan. 2020. During the burglary, a 13-year-old was in the home, but fled to safety at a neighbor’s house after they say Moye inside.

Law enforcement determined that Moye stole jewelry and electronics.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s department began their investigation after they responded to the scene. They were able to determine Moye as a suspect after previous interactions with him.

Investigators Cynthia Clements and William Thornton located Moye and were assaulted during his arrest.

“One place we should all feel safe and secure is in our homes. I am proud of the work our office has done in helping the victims of this crime receive justice,” said Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer. “Additionally, our law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of Henderson County. We are glad that justice was served in this case.”

Both Palmer and Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Strawn were pleased that the Sheriff’s department officers were able to quickly identify, locate and apprehend Moye.