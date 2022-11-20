MABANK, Texas (KETK) – Sophia Flores,14, has been missing since Nov. 17 and Mabank Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

The post said that Flores was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Flores is said to be 14-years-old, 5 feet and 5 inches tall and around 110 to 120 pounds.

Officials said that Flores is missing from Mabank and thought to be in Henderson or the surrounding areas.

If you have information, authorities ask that you contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office or Gun Barrel City Police Department.