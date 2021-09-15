Malakoff man arrested in Van Zandt County on three warrants for child sex offenses

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and his team arrested Brent Lee Smith on three warrants out of Van Zandt County.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Smith is a registered sex offender out of Henderson County from a previous conviction. Smith has been charged with indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Combined, Smith’s bonds are set at $650,000.