SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units.

Photo Courtesy of Sulphur Springs Police Department.

On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials.

The man allegedly removed guns, ammo, a crossbow and other items before he left.

The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for anyone with any information about the suspect involved to contact Lt. Estes at (903)-885-7602.