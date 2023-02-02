SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Sulphur Springs officials are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who broke into two storage units.
On Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 a.m., the man forced entry into two storage unit buildings at 750 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs, according to Sulphur Springs officials.
The man allegedly removed guns, ammo, a crossbow and other items before he left.
The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking for anyone with any information about the suspect involved to contact Lt. Estes at (903)-885-7602.