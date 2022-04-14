LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of kidnapping several girls in the Deer Park and Pasadena areas near Houston was arrested in Lufkin on Wednesday.

Law enforcement in the Houston area contacted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office that 24-year-old Chase Brefczynski might be in the area.

Brefczynski was arrested in the 3000 block of South First Street in Lufkin. According to our NBC affiliate KPRC, he was charged with aggravated attempted kidnapping.

The 24-year-old was accused of attempting to kidnap three unrelated females at different times by stopping by them and asking for directions.

In one of the cases, Pasadena police said the man displayed a firearm and threatened the girl to do what he wanted, according to KPRC.

In another case at Deer Park, police said an 11-year-old was walking the 2700 block of Hillshire to school at Bonnette Jr. High when Brefczynski drove next to her and started to talk to her, KPRC said.

After the child refused he allegedly drove away and came back three minutes later and started yelling at her, KPRC said.

The 11-year-old and her mother Anna Vega told KPRC they were relieved to see Brefczynski off of the streets.

“My initial response was just relief, I guess. You know I have been trying to keep up with the case and I knew that they had a potential suspect that they’ve been watching a little bit and so I was happy, really happy, to know that they at least have him in custody right now,” Vega said.

Officials from both Deer Park and Pasadena worked in collaboration to stop Brefczynski.

“There’s not like an exact word for it but I guess the closest word to it would be definitely relief because like especially hearing like he did the same thing to two other girls like he could’ve done it to someone that was younger than me or older than me,” Vega’s daughter said.

“It’s a good feeling for us as a police agency. You know, our job is to protect the community. Any time we can do good police work this quickly to get someone off the street, it’s a great feeling for us and hopefully it’s a great feeling for the community knowing that they’re safer.” Lt. James Holt with Pasadena Police

According to court documents obtained by KPRC, Brefczynski was on probation for a deadly conduct charge.