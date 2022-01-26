CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico (KETK) – A man accused of killing Harris County Precinct Five Constable Corporal Charles Galloway was captured in Mexico on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

51-year-old Oscar Rosales was found in Ciudad Acuna, right across the border from Del Rio. Rosales has been on the run since Sunday and is now charged with capital murder.

During a 12:45 a.m. traffic stop in Houston on Jan. 23, Galloway pulled over a car and the driver got out of his vehicle. After that, authorities say the driver fired gunshots towards Galloway’s patrol car, striking the man multiple times. Galloway died at the scene.

Two of Rosales’ family members were arrested and are both facing charges for tampering with evidence.

Houston police said they are working to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County.

Funeral services for Galloway will be at Second Baptist Church – West Campus n 19449 Katy Freeway on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Doors open at 10 that morning and his funeral is open to the public.