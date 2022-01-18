Man accused of killing Texas Cracker Barrel employee dies after being shot by undercover officers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 28-year-old man, accused of shooting a Cracker Barrel manager to death on Saturday, was shot and killed by deputies on Monday evening.

According to our NBC affiliate, KPRC, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 p.m. two undercover officers with a violent criminal warrants squad were watching the suspect after getting several tips that connected him to the shooting at Cracker Barrel.

The man was walking down West Lake Parkway when the undercover officers got out of their vehicles and followed him and called his name, according to investigators. The suspect noticed the officers and allegedly started running and turned around gesturing as if he had a gun, investigators said.

The two officers opened fire and shot the man several times.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Department credited the finding of the suspect with what they said was an outpouring of calls that led to the man.