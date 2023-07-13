ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was found to be in possession of a “white crystalline substance” while being arrested for three previous warrants out of Anderson County, according to authorities.

On July 11, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on CR 3704 and arrested Cedric Dupree on three warrants that involved two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of evading arrest with previous conviction.

During the arrest, authorities said Dupree was found to be in possession of a “white crystalline substance.” Dupree received an additional possession of a controlled substance charge and was booked into the Anderson County Jail with a total bond of $60,000.