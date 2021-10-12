Man arrested after 1 injured in Mount Pleasant shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK)- A man was arrested after another man was hurt during a shooting in Mount Pleasant, according to the Tri-County Press.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department received a call about a possible shooting on Oct. 9 around 6:45 p.m.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Gibson Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the upper chest. They provided first aid until other medical assistance arrived.

The shooting victim was transported to a Tyler hospital, and he is in stable condition.

Authorities later interviewed witnesses. They arrested Jeremy Jerome Johnson, 42, of Mount Pleasant on the scene, and he was booked into the Titus County Jail.

Johnson was detained for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

His bond was set at a total of $240,000 for the four offenses.

Johnson also has an extensive criminal record. He was previously arrested for assault, burglary and possession of paraphernalia.