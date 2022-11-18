KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Kilgore on Friday after officials said a K9 unit in Smith County tried to make a traffic stop on a blue Ford pickup truck towing an allegedly stolen U-Haul trailer when the truck took off.

According to Larry Christian with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the truck lead authorities on a chase around 11:30 a.m. down I-20 into Gregg County, that exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

Gregg County Sherriff’s Office and DPS deployed spikes in front of the truck on Interstate 230 before the truck exited onto Highway 42, officials said.

The white male driver blew through several red lights in Kilgore as sparks began to fly from the tireless rims of the truck and trailer, according to authorites.

The truck was spiked a second time by authorities before officials said the driver attempted to turn around in the median of Highway 259 south of I-20 and was stopped and arrested at 12:10 p.m.

He was charged with evading arrest and possession of stolen property. Additional charges are possible, according to officials.