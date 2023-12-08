DANGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Skip Springer, 43, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone and held a woman hostage.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said they responded to a stabbing on Wednesday at Priefert Manufacturing where they were told that one of the two victims was being transported to the ER and the suspect had allegedly fled the scene.

Officials said they obtained two arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Springer and they obtained additional information on the suspect from witnesses.

MPPD said they were contacted at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday by the Daingerfield Police Department, who had received information about Springer’s whereabouts. Reportedly, Daingerfield PD and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Daingerfield where Springer had been staying.

According to officials, Springer allegedly refused to surrender and refused to allow a woman who was also in the residence to leave. Together Daingerfield PD, Morris County SO, Lone Star Police Department, DPS state troopers, MPPD SWAT and hostage negotiators were reportedly able to apprehend Springer.

The woman was examined by EMS and determined to be unharmed, officials said.

Springer was booked into Morris County Jail by Daingerfield PD for the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping, in addition to the previous two warrants outstanding.