HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said that a shooting near County Road 3803 around 9:20 p.m. on Friday left one man dead.

Officials said that when they arrived on the scene they found Justin Jordan, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds. According to a post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan died because of the gunshot wounds.

Cody Alan Jones, 30, was at the scene and officials said he admitted to shooting Jordan. Jones was arrested and charged with murder before being taken to the Henderson County Jail, jail records show.

Jones has not yet received bond, according to jail records.