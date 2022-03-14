SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting an officer and leading law enforcement on a manhunt through Shelby County on Saturday.

According to Shelby County Precinct 4 Constable Taylor Fanguy, Jamarius Smith was transported to the Shelby County Jail and booked for the following charges:

Assault on a public servant (Felony 2, Bond: $35,000)

Evading (Misdemeanor A, Bond: $5,000)

Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor A, Bond: $5,000)

Unlawful carrying of a weapon (Misdemeanor A, Bond: $8,000)

SCSO deputies and the Tenaha Police Department were called to a residence on South Center Street in Tenaha. Officials said that when they arrived, the suspect evaded them and reportedly assaulted an officer.

The officers learned that the suspect was allegedly armed and a manhunt began involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Tenaha Police Department, Shelby County Precinct 4 Constable and Center Police Department.

If convicted, he could face more than 40 years in prison.