WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after admitting to officials that he drowned and killed nine of his daughter’s puppies.

Lt. Austin Milburn with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office told KETK that they responded to a residence in Hawkins after receiving a call from Jerry Lynn Thompson, 66, saying that his daughter was threatening to burn down his house.

When officials arrived, Milburn said they learned that the reason Thompson’s daughter was threatening to burn down his house was because Thompson had drowned and killed nine of her 12 puppies. Milburn said the puppies were found in a trash can at the residence and the three surviving dogs were given to back to the daughter.

Thompson was arrested and charged with nine counts of cruelty to non-livestock animal-kill and is currently being held in the Wood County Jail with a bond total of $135,000.