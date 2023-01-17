HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to evade officers in a stolen vehicle through multiple East Texas counties.

On Tuesday, Crockett Police were informed of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County on State Highway 21 West. Madison County officers involved in the pursuit informed Houston County dispatch that they had lost sight of the vehicle.

According to the release, a few minutes after the alert of losing the vehicle, police officers witnessed the suspect’s vehicle driving into Crockett at high speeds and after attempting to stop the vehicle the suspect drove away, leading to another pursuit.

The pursuit continued around Loop 304 until turning onto East Houston Avenue heading into town. As the pursuit continued, the suspect was pursued west on Goliad and out State Highway 7 West.

Officers from multiple agencies pursued the suspect into Leon County and were able to get the vehicle stopped on Interstate 45 approximately four miles north of Centerville.

The driver was finally stopped and identified as 22-year-old Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.

Flores was booked into the Houston County Jail and it was later found out that the vehicle he used during the pursuit was a stolen truck out of Dallas.

Flores was booked on the following charges:

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Evading arrest or detention

Unlawful carrying a firearm

According to the release, Crockett Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Fire Marshalls Office, Texas DPS, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit of this suspect.