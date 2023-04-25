NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a dump-truck.

On Monday, Nacogdoches County officials said they were dispatched to intercept a reckless driver that was driving a 1996 Ford F-350 that had been converted into a dump truck. The truck was headed into Nacogdoches County from San Augustine County on State Highway 103.

The driver was later identified as Cory Ashton Wright, 29, and he was initially pulled over by deputies near the intersection on FM 226 before reportedly speeding off towards Angelina County.

According to a release, Wright drove dangerously during the pursuit and officials said at one point, the hydraulic bed of the truck, which was filled with asphalt, was raised while it was in motion.

Several law enforcement agencies joined in on the pursuit, eventually getting Wright to stop when he realized he was caught between officers and state troopers who had blocked the road ahead of him with spike strips to disable the vehicle.

After officials apprehended Wright, they said an investigation discovered the truck had been reported stolen out of Sabine County, where he is under investigation for several other crimes.

Wright was charged with a state felony for evading arrest and officials said that “additional charges against him are possible.” Wright is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail before eventually being transported to Sabine County.