LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials said that a man was arrested after allegedly leading police officers on a high-speed chase on Thursday.

According to a press release, officers with the Lufkin Police Department were checking a mans welfare after they got a report about a man in a Ford sedan driving with the driver’s side door open.

When officers arrived at College Drive and South First Street, they reportedly found Richard Alldredge, 37 of Splendora, sitting at a red light with the door open and not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said that Alldredge appeared agitated and allegedly ran a red light after the officers pulled up next to him.

A pursuit then went from College Drive to Loop 287 before exiting at Ford Chapel Road, where Alldredge was allegedly driving erratically past vehicles and people near the Lufkin High School practice fields, according to a press release.

The chase continued and Alldredge reportedly went under the overpass at Lufkin Avenue and went down the southbound feeder, heading into oncoming traffic back onto Loop 287, officials said.

Eventually, according to the City of Lufkin, the car stopped after slowly rolling into a tree line. Alldredge allegedly continued to run into the woods where officers eventually caught up to him and put him under arrest, officials said.

Alldredge has been charged with evading with a vehicle, evading arrest and possession of a dangerous drug that officials said was 97 packets of suboxone. He was booked into the Angelina County Jail and has no bond set as of Friday.